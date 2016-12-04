Getting Ready for 2017 – Social Media Breakfast Maine

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Portland's Masonic Temple, 415 Congress Street, Portland, Maine For more information: socialmediabreakfastmaine.com/upcoming

So 2016 took us on a bit of a whirlwind trip. It was a challenging year for many and lots of folks are staring at the future and simply wondering what to do next.

Story continues below advertisement.

Being problem solvers, and goodwill wishers… we have a few ideas. Please join us for our last SMBME of 2016 and I promise you, you will leave with some great ideas and some oomph for 2017.

I knew right where to go when I was thinking of this event…

First, Emily Brackett, from Visible Logic, is going to join us to get us up to speed with what design trends they are seeing in web design and email marketing.

Next, Rich Brooks, from flyte new media, will join us again to talk about some of the things that flopped and surprised us in 2016 in digital marketing. Speaking with dozens of marketing experts all year for the Agents of Change Podcast, he has his ear to the rail on what is happening and what did not go as expected.

Lastly, I reached out to someone who inspires me regularly, CC Chapman – author, marketer, business man, husband, father, dog lover, and just one of the best people I have had the pleasure of meeting in the past few years. CC will inspire you. He works with companies that are making a difference in the world and he has a wonderful perspective on moving forward during these crazy times.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →