Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Caribou Public Library, Caribou Room, 30 High Street, Caribou, Maine 04736
For more information: 207-493-5946; cariboupubliclibrary.org
Vicky Larrabee, self-taught fiber artists and master of hand knitting, started her career in 2002 learning to crochet before entering the world of creating knitting. A self-taught artist, Vicky 2002 continues to create her unique patterns and offering workshops to those interested in the art of knitting.
The Caribou Public Library is pleased to host a number of workshops taught by Vicky Larrabee. These workshops are designed for beginners or novices, as well as, accomplished knitters. The techniques you will learn in Vicky’s workshops are lace, cable, altered patterns, two-color knitting, altered and free style knitting.
Getting Hooked! with Vicky Larrabee are scheduled to begin Thursday, April 27 from 5:30pm to 7 pm and will run throughout the 2017 year. Workshops will be held in the Caribou Room of the Library.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →