Get rid of electronic waste and support Challenger Learning Center programs

Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Challenger Learning Center, 30 Venture Way, Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Gather your electronic waste for free disposal 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Challenger Learning Center, 30 Venture Way, and make a cash donation in support of Challenger’s mission to inspire Maine students.
Suggested donation amounts are $10 for first item and $5 for additional items. Each $25 donation will receive a thank you gift.
Businesses can arrange a Friday, April 28, dropoff by calling 990-2900 ext. 4 to schedule.
For a list of acceptable/non-acceptable items,visit https://www.astronaut.org/wp-content/uploads/ewastespring2017.pdf .
