Get Recycling! 

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Aug. 04, 2017, at 4:57 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 872-5433

Want to reduce waste (and the number of garbage bags you buy)? Not sure which items can be recycled? Will composting your kitchen scraps really make a difference?

Join us for a single session that will answer all your questions, and give you tips and tricks to make trash day easier and cheaper.

Tuesday Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 pm, Waterville Public Library Program Room.

This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages.

Sponsored by Healthy Waterville and the Waterville Public Library

For more information (please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for saleStephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ house for sale
  2. Abandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in historyAbandoned Maine camp freezes quiet moment in history
  3. LePage fires back at George MitchellLePage fires back at George Mitchell
  4. Woman killed, man injured in Etna crash
  5. Maine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them workMaine moves ahead with plan to charge Medicaid recipients, make them work

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs