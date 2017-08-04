Get Recycling! 

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME
For more information: (207) 872-5433
Want to reduce waste (and the number of garbage bags you buy)? Not sure which items can be recycled? Will composting your kitchen scraps really make a difference?
Join us for a single session that will answer all your questions, and give you tips and tricks to make trash day easier and cheaper.
Tuesday Aug. 15 from 5 to 7 pm, Waterville Public Library Program Room.
This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages.
Sponsored by Healthy Waterville and the Waterville Public Library
For more information (please call (207) 872-5433, or email librarian@watervillelibrary.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →