GET OUT OF THE HOUSE, ENJOY THE GREAT OUTDOORS AND

EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITIES DURING ACTIVE AGING WEEK 2016

HOSTED BY

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Active aging means living life as fully as possible. How well we age has more to do with how well we function, and a lot less to do with the years. And we all function better when we take a walk, visit friends and family, work crosswords or work for money, and sing and dance. Active Aging Week is an international movement developed by the International Council for Active Aging (ICAA) and is celebrated each year during the last week of September. Experience a variety of FREE activities that benefit

your health and well-being hosted by Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Maine Street in Damariscotta on Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30:

September 29 at 8:30am—It’s All About Walking: Walking may be the simplest way to work out and to boost your outlook on life. You can do it almost anywhere, and it’s a snap to get started: Just put one foot in front of the other. There are many great reasons to walk. Your heart will get stronger, you’ll lower your blood pressure, and your bones will get stronger. Fall is the perfect time to join Nancy for a walking adventure! FREE for fitness with Robin participants and guests. Gather at the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Fish House in Damariscotta Mills

September 29 at 10:30am—Tai Chi-Yang Style: Tai Chi instructor will lead participates through a series of gentle rhythmic movements that improve balance and to bring a calming influence to one’s life. FREE to new students.

September 29 at 11:00am — Theater Community Performance Theater Reading: Performance reading is just another way to keep ones brain healthy and fit. Listen and observe members of the River Company Theater Company at they read excerpts from “An Outgoing Tide”. Then join the fun by joining the circle, assuming a role and reading from a script.

September 29 at 5:00pm—Peaceful Confidence Through the Art of Tang Soo Do: There’s more to martial arts then defensive moves and kicks. Tang Soo Do helps participants develop kicking artistry, balance, flexibility, self-confidence, and mental focus. Let Master Derrick Hyatt show you how Tang Soo Do can enhance your spiritual, mental and physical health.

September 30 at 10:00 a.m.—Explore the Possibilities of Discovery, Outdoors in Nature: Maine Naturalist will be waiting for community members who are interested in taking an easy walk from the Damariscotta River Association’s farm house parking lot (Belvedere Road, Damariscotta) down past the freshwater pond to the edge of the Great Salt Bay. During the walk you might see migrating ducks and geese, and fall wildflowers. As each fresh face appears Kit will share its story.

September 30 at 1:00 p.m. — Mid-Coast Maine Own Marine Research Laboratory: Located in Walpole, on the edge of the Damariscotta River in Walpole, is the University of Maine’s Darling Marine Research Center. Join your tour guides Kathy Miller and Jack Reynolds, undergraduate students in the University’s semester at sea program for a waterfront facilities tour. Learn about the ecology of our river and the research that is taking place at the DMRC. The tour will begin at the circle driveway on the lower, waterfront campus.

Advanced registration required. Workshops, classes and tours subject to cancellation if no one registers for a particular event or activity. Call 563-1363 to express your interest in one or more of the Center’s Active Aging Week Programs. Dates, times & presenters subject to change. Unless otherwise noted Active Aging Week Programs are free and open to all. Active Aging Week programs and activities will take place at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta and at locations within the community as noted in the 2016 AAW brochure. For a copy of the Coastal Center’s AAW brochure call 563-1363.

Active Aging Week 2016 is led by the International Council on Active Aging® in partnership with the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition.

For more information about Active Aging Week, visit: http://www.activeagingweek.com.

