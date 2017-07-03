Get an Inside Look at Orrington’s PERC Plant

Saturday, July 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, 29 Industrial Way, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-653-2392; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
Ever wonder what happens to your household waste after you put your garbage bags or trash cans out for pick up?
Find out on Saturday, July 22, when the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company – PERC – holds its second annual Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. as part of Old Home Week.
There will be educational displays and a special “touch-a-truck” display featuring heavy equipment, trucks, and police, fire, and rescue vehicles. There also will be games for the kids and a live remote broadcast from Q-106.5, Maine’s #1 for New Country.
Plus, take a tour of the facility where you can see The Terminator – PERC’s new Komptech 6000s slow-speed grinder – and be entered to win some great prizes. (You must be 18 or older and be wearing close-toed shoes to go on the tour.)
Over the years, the PERC plant, located at 29 Industrial Way and River Road, has generated thousands of megawatt hours of renewable electricity, returned millions of dollars to Maine communities and received awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
Looking to the future, PERC is making important new investments to make its operations more efficient, recover more metals and other recyclables, and process carpet, bulky wastes and other specialty waste materials that typically have gone direct to landfill.
All of this means that PERC is committed to remaining a key part of Maine’s integrated waste management system, offering innovative, cost-effective options for every step of Maine’s Solid Waste Management Hierarchy and making sure that the right waste gets to the right place.
