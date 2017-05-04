Wednesday, May 24, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Sunnybrook Senior Living, 340 Bath Road, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-443-9100 ; bit.ly/2q4km0B
German-American discusses memoir of growing up in Nazi Germany
(Topsham)Meet author Christa (Christine) Meiners-DeTroy Wednesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. at Sunnybrook Senior Living, 340 Bath Road, Brunswick. She will discuss her book, Remembering…Years of Hiding Behind Silence published by Just Write Books of Topsham. Meiners-DeTroy will answer questions from the audience and refreshments will be served. The event is open to the public but space is limited. Please RSVP at 443-9100 or brigit@sunnybrookvillage.com.
Meiners-DeTroy has been spent her entire life working against injustice. In her book, she shares her motivation. Meiners-DeTroy wrote the stories contained in Remembering…Years of Hiding Behind Silence over a span of nearly two decades. Yet, her story starts in 1947 when she moved to Brunswick to be a part of the Bowdoin community that surrounded her husband and other World War II military veterans working on their degrees using the GI Bill educational benefits.
In the U.S., she marched for civil rights, for peace and for justice. Growing up in Hitler’s Germany she knew what it was like to be hampered by a government full of injustice and cruelty. In her adopted country, Meiners-DeTroy blossomed and reared her seven children to be independent thinkers in the vein of their maternal grandmother who was the subject of one of the written essays included in the book.
In 2001 during her commencement speech at Bowdoin College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in German studies at seventy-two, Meiners-DeTroy urged her fellow graduates to “contribute your learning and who you are to achieve equality and justice among your neighbors and people everywhere.” Meiners-DeTroy has done just that her entire adult life.
Remembering…Years of Hiding Behind Silence is available at Gulf of Maine Books, jstwrite.com or amazon.com.
This event is co-sponsored by Sunnybrook Senior Living and Just Write Books.
