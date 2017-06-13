Outdoors

Georges Highland Path Virtual Tour at Rockland Public Library

Trail volunteers take a break on the Georges Highland Path.
Georges River Land Trust | BDN
By Georges River Land Trust
Posted June 13, 2017, at 3:21 p.m.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-5166; georgesriver.org

The Georges River Land Trust invites the public to learn about the Georges Highland Path and the many benefits this trail system provides to surrounding communities. This 50-mile trail system supports local conservation values and enhances overall quality of place for the 14 local communities within the 225-square mile Georges River watershed.

Trails Manager John Anders will take you on a guided virtual tour of the Georges Highland Path Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 pm at the Rockland Public Library. The trail system includes narrow walking paths across private lands in the headwaters, central, and saltwater regions of the Georges River watershed. Anders and his team of trail volunteers maintain the trail system that offers views of Penobscot Bay, the Georges River, and introduces hikers to local history.

The Georges River Land Trust has conserved 3,700 acres of natural habitats and working lands in Knox and Waldo Counties and receives 90% of its support through individual donations. For more information about programs, trails, events, and membership visit GeorgesRiver.org or call the Land Trust office at (207) 594-5166.

