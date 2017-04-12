George Findlen Genealogy Workshop

Monday, May 1, 2017 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: University of Maine Franco-American Center, 110 Crossland Hall, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-581-3789; pengen.org
The University of Maine Franco-American Programs, and Penobscot County Genealogical Society are co-sponsoring a free workshop by George Findlen. Here is the schedule:
2-3pm: Using Standard Histories to Find Elusive Relatives: Many of us have studied only political and military history, both at the K-12 level and later undergraduate level of our education. If we studied history at the graduate level, it was of our occupation with courses like educational history, music history, the history and philosophy of science, and so forth. As a result, when we work on our family’s history we often overlook industrial, regional, and local histories as sources of information about our families. (And this is not to mention the rich resource of social histories, which describe different aspects of how our ancestors lived daily life.)
3:15-4:15pm: How to Tell if Your French-Canadian Ancestors Include Acadians: The talk is likewise a How-To presentation of the steps researchers should follow in order to ferret out which French-Canadian ancestors descend from Acadians (the original European settlers of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick). The talk goes best with a group of Acadian and French-Canadian researchers.
6-7pm: Finding What Can’t Be Found: A Case Study in Whole Family Research: This talk describes all the reference works used by Acadian and French-Canadian researchers in an effort to identify the parents of a woman who is well documented as a mother. The point of this segment of the talk is that reliance upon secondary sources and on baptismal and marriage entries in parish registers often leads to dead ends. The talk then describes an effort to examine the baptismal and marriage records of every one of the woman’s children and every one of her nephews and nieces as well as the marriage records of all the woman’s possible brothers and sisters. The talk finishes by illustrating how genealogists can use indirect evidence to establish a firm link between two generations. The talk is pure how-to and is aimed at an audience of French-Canadian researchers willing to go from intermediate skill to advanced. The talk is based on an article published in the National Genealogical Society Quarterly.
7:15-8:15pm: Using the 1917 Code of Canon Law to Understand Odd Entries in Catholic Parish Registers: Researchers who work a lot with microfilmed Catholic parish registers come across an odd entry from time to time which is not the standard formula. Whenever that happens, the Code of Canon Law is an easily accessed and inexpensive resource which can explain what is going on. The talk goes best with a group which does a lot of research in microfilmed copies of French-Canadian Catholic parish registers. Examples taken up include an explanation for why a burial was never entered into the parish register, why a practicing Catholic went over 100 miles away to marry before a Justice of the Peace, why a bishop ordered punishment for a young couple seeking to marry, why a couple had to repeat their vows several years after they had married, and why a priest would refer to an illegitimate child as the product of “incestuous commerce” between a widower and the sister of his deceased wife. The talk helps those who work a lot with microfilmed Catholic parish registers to learn about a resource which explains what is in those registers that most of us never notice, must less come to understand. This talk best meets the needs of French-Canadian researchers who work extensively with microfilmed copies of Catholic parish registers. The talk is based on an article published in the National Genealogical Society Quarterly.
