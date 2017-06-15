Geology of Sears Island Walk with David Laing

Friday, June 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Sears Island, Sears Island Rd., Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-975-3878; friendsofsearsisland.org
Discover the earth history of coastal Maine during a geology walk offered by Friends of Sears Island on Friday, June 30th from 10:00am – 12:00pm. David Laing will lead a program titled “Bedrock & Surficial Geology of Sears Island & Vicinity.” He will guide participants on an investigation of glacial deposits and exposed bedrock on Sears Island and discuss how it relates to the geology of the surrounding region. David Laing is a graduate of Dartmouth and Harvard who worked as a geology consultant and professor of geology at several universities. He has also authored books on earth science and global warming, and welcomes difficult questions.
This event is free and open to the public. Sears Island is on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the kiosk near the island gate by 10:00am. Please wear footwear appropriate for hiking, and clothing to protect against ticks and the weather. Bring water, a snack, and insect repellent. Please no pets on guided walks. For more information and updates about cancellations in the event of inclement weather, visit www.friendsofsearsisland.org, facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland, or call Ashley at 975-3878.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →