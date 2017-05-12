Geocaching With Guest Speaker Lois-Ann Holmes

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
Old Town Public Library Tuesday Forum Luncheon is pleased to welcome back Lois-Ann Holmes.
Learn the basics of Geocaching and what you need to get started. Lois will share her ten plus years of experience and adventures! Her travels have taken her to all by three of the lower 48 states.
This is a FREE event. A light catered lunch will be served.
Registration Required. Call 827-3972.
