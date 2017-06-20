Genetic Tails with Author Mark Derr

Thursday, June 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Explore the connection between humans and canines and how they have evolved together at a talk with author and dog expert Mark Derr at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m.
Derr’s books include “How the Dog Became the Dog: From Wolves to Our Best Friends,” “A Dog’s History of America: How Our Best Friend Explored Conquered and Settled a Continent,” and “Dog’s Best Friend: Annals of the Dog-Human Relationship.” In “How the Dog Became the Dog,” Derr writes that the domestication of the dog was a biological and cultural process that began in mutual cooperation with humans that has taken a number of radical turns. Booklist calls the book, an “essential read for dog lovers.” And in “A Dog’s History of America,” Derr looks at the ways in which humans have used canines—as sled dogs and sheepdogs, hounds and Seeing Eye dogs, guard dogs, show dogs, and bomb-sniffing dogs—as he tracks changes in American culture and society. Come learn more about the special bond between humans and dogs.
As an expert on the subject of dogs, Derr has been a guest on such programs as Charlie Rose and Fresh Air. His articles and opinion pieces have appeared in the Atlantic Monthly, Wall Street Journal, Huffinton Post, Natural History, Smithsonian and The New York Times. He also writes a blog for “Psychology Today” called Dog’s Best Friend. His March 1990 cover story in The Atlantic Monthly, “The Politics of Dogs,” chronicled the overbreeding of dogs for show and for profit and set off a national debate. He lives in Miami Beach, Florida.
This event is co-sponsored by the Jackson Laboratory. Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (#LG-80-15-0041-15) administered through Cornerstones of Science. This event is free and open to the public and their pooches (who must be on leashes).
For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →