Genetic Tails: Dr. Adam Boyko “Canine Genetics”

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Join Dr. Adam Boyko for a talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, August 2 at 7 p.m. The talk is part of the Jesup and The Jackson Laboratory’s “Genetic Tails” series.
Dr. Boyko is an assistant professor at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. His research focuses on genomic investigation of dogs as a model of genetic disease and evolutionary genetics. One aspect of this work is understanding the evolution and genetics of village dogs, the semi-feral pariah dogs found in much of the world today. His lab, The Boyko Lab, specializes in building tools and resources to uncover the genetic basis of canine diseases and adaptations, develop insights into the history and evolution, and understand the role of natural selection, mutation, and breeding practices on the patterning genetic variation in the dog genome. Dr. Boyko is also the Founder and Chief Science Officer of Embark Veterinary, a canine genetic testing company.
Dr. Boyko is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and received an MS in Computer Science and a PhD in Biology from Purdue University before his postdoctoral research in the Department of Biological Statistics and Computational Biology at Cornell University. He served as a Research Associate in the Genetics Department at the Stanford School of Medicine before beginning his faculty appointment at Cornell in 2011.
This talk is free and open to the public (and their dogs). For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →