Genealogy Workshop

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org
Have you hit a brick wall in your genealogy research? Do you need help interpreting what you’ve found? Are you just starting out in your family tree research and unsure about the first steps? Drop in for a free workshop session with professional genealogist Victoria Thomas and take the next steps in your research. This drop-in session will be held at Yarmouth History Center on Tuesday, July 11 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Participants are encouraged to come with questions and are asked to bring their own laptop, if possible.
