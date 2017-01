Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Memorial Library, 21 West Broadway, Lincoln , Maine For more information: 207-794-2765

Every Wednesday local resident and Genealogy expert is at the Lincoln Memorial Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are just starting to create your family tree or just need help moving to the next level Howard is the person to see.

