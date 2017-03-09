Thursday, March 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Maine College of Art, Artists at Work, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME
For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu
Students Sara Inacio and Hannah Howard present their Public Engagement Capstone project Gathering Connections.
Gathering Connections is a series of interactive installations, workshops and events where students are encouraged to respond and ask questions in an effort to encourage positive dialogue around topics relevant to today with a perspective of faith, spirituality, and religion.
Students are partnering with MECA and the Public Engagement Minor to better realize the college’s Diversity Statement regarding faith and religion through positive dialogue. Through the creation of an interactive space, students hope to encourage a community of positive conversation on topics of importance to our culture today, including, why we care about those around us, racial diversity, feminism and their connection to faith and religion. Sara and Hannah desire to create a safe space for sharing questions, ideas, and perspective through open dialogue while promoting positivity and hope to share and learn, leading to the building up of communities through the gathering of connections.
Exhibition runs March 6-31, Monday – Friday 10am-5pm, Artists at Work
