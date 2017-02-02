Community

Garry Owen Valentines Day Dance To Support Our Veterans

Cassie Julia | BDN
By Cassie Julia
Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 9:17 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: O'Brien's Event Center @ Best Western Plus Waterville, 375 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: 207-873-0111; garryowenhouse.org

Join the Garry Owen MC & O’Brien’s Event Center February 11th for a night of fun, dancing and support for our Veterans! The Garry Owen MC has created a non-profit organization to help our Veterans in need, including a purchase of a home in Searsmont to help homeless veterans get back on their feet!

Doors open at 8pm/ $5 cover charge/ DJ Entertainment/ 21 + / Support Gear available for purchase/ 100% of proceeds go to our Veterans.

For more information on the organization please check out www.garryowenhouse.org

