Garland Making with Kathy Schilmoeller

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Take pieces of paper and turn them into holiday garlands to bring you peace this holiday season. Create a festive garland or ornament with recycled paper beads. Start with scraps of paper and fold them into beads. Then they will be put on string to be hung around the house for the season. This program is for all people, orono library card holders or not, it is free, and all supplies are provided! Please RSVP at 866-5060. Happy Holidays!

