Gardens alive with the sound of music

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Hill Gardens, Route 3, Palermo, Maine
PALERMO, Maine — Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus will entertain visitors with song 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, at Hill Gardens, Route 3.
Also providing tables upon tables of yard-sale treasures assembled by the chorus members and friends. Grilled hot dogs and home-baked goods will be available at the “Harmony Cafe” and perennials from Hill Gardens will be available at bargain prices.
This annual fundraiser allows the chorus to bring the joy of harmony singing to our veterans, the elderly, church and fundraising organizations throughout Maine communities.
