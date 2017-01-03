Gardening with native Plants talk

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207 359-2346; nativemainegardens.org/

Native Gardens of Blue Hill (NGBH) is creating a new public garden on the site of the Bagaduce Music Lending Library on South Street in Blue Hill. The garden gives the community a place to experience and learn about the beauty of our native flora, its evolutionary relationship to the local fauna, and sustainable gardening practices.

This winter while the gardens are asleep, NGBH is presenting a series of talks exploring various ways to use these plants in our home gardens every second Wednesday of the month. On Wednesday, January 11, Chapter 3 will focus on Maine’s bounty of early spring blooming natives, and how best to design with them.

This free, public talk will take place at the Blue Hill Public Library at 5:30pm.

