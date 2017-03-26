Gardening – Let’s Talk About It! Stockton Springs Community Library Monthly Informal Gardening Discussions

Monday, April 3, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Stockton springs Community Library, Corner of Main and Station Streets, Stockton Springs, Maine
For more information: 207-567-4147; stocktonspringslibrary.org
Stockton Springs Community Library (SSCL) will once again host a monthly gardening discussion program at the library on the first Monday of each month at 6:00 pm. The series will begin on Monday, April 3rd at 6:00 pm. The program will take place monthly through October.
The format will be very informal. Participants may share whatever they are doing in their vegetable, flower, and perennial gardens. We will talk about what works well and what might not be working so well. The group will be encouraged to discuss and ask questions on any garden-related topic.
The meeting will be held at the library the first Monday of every month, April through October, at 6 pm. All gardeners and other interested people are welcome to attend.
The program is free and all are welcome.
For more information visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org or call 207-567-4147.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →