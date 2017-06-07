Thursday, July 27, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/events/category/gamper-festival-of-contemporary-music/
Presented as part of the Bowdoin International Music Festival since 1965, the Charles E. Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music represents a sustained commitment to nurturing and promoting the music of our time. Over its history, the Gamper Festival has celebrated many of the most significant composers such as Milton Babbitt, Luciano Berio, William Bolcom, John Corigliano, George Crumb, and Ralph Shapey as well as new voices at the start of their careers. The Gamper Festival is programmed by Derek Bermel. All performances, 7:30 PM at Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College. All seats general admission. Suggested donation $10.
“During this weekend the whole Festival shines. Performers and composers from the faculty and student body collaborate to present and illuminate the music of our time. Audiences are treated to three evenings of cutting-edge works and premieres which could be the classics of tomorrow.” –Derek Bermel, Artistic Director, American Composers Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
The Charles E. Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music is funded in part by The Charles Gamper Music Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, BMI Foundation, Inc., the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, the Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University, and the Alfred M. Senter Fund.
