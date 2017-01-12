Games morning planned at Southwest Harbor library

Posted Jan. 12, 2017, at 3:58 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main St., Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — People of all ages are invited to play games 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main St.

Volunteers Dick Atlee, Sarah Corson, and Linda Hayward, event hosts, will provide a variety of interesting games. Also, the library collection includes chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks, and puzzles.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library for information, 244-7065.

