Games Morning

By swhplibrary,
Posted March 09, 2017, at 12:48 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

People of all ages are invited to play games at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday morning, March 25, from 9:30 to 11:00. Volunteers Dick Atlee, Sarah Corson, and Linda Hayward will host the event and provide a variety of interesting games. Also, the Library collection includes chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks, and beautifully crafted puzzles. Something is bound to catch the interest of everyone.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the Library for more information, 244-7065.

