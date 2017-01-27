Games Morning

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

People of all ages are invited to play games at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday morning, February 25, from 9:30 to 11:00. Volunteers Dick Atlee, Sarah Corson, and Linda Hayward will host the event and provide a variety of interesting games. Also, the Library collection includes chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks, and beautifully crafted puzzles. Something is bound to catch the interest of everyone. This is a fun way to end February school vacation week!

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the Library for more information, 244-7065.

