Games Morning

By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Jan. 27, 2017, at 12:46 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

People of all ages are invited to play games at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday morning, February 25, from 9:30 to 11:00. Volunteers Dick Atlee, Sarah Corson, and Linda Hayward will host the event and provide a variety of interesting games. Also, the Library collection includes chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks, and beautifully crafted puzzles. Something is bound to catch the interest of everyone. This is a fun way to end February school vacation week!

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call the Library for more information, 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Former Old Town police sergeant facing 12 criminal chargesFormer Old Town police sergeant facing 12 criminal charges
  2. Developer with childhood dream to ‘own my own town’ buys Maine waterfront innDeveloper with childhood dream to ‘own my own town’ buys Maine waterfront inn
  3. Pot sales moratorium bill passes Legislature, but LePage refuses to sign itPot sales moratorium bill passes Legislature, but LePage refuses to sign it
  4. Woman who sued over wrongful birth may not recover damages, court saysWoman who sued over wrongful birth may not recover damages, court says
  5. LePage takes final steps to end the state’s role in helping refugeesLePage takes final steps to end the state’s role in helping refugees

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs