Game Wardens receive map software from Forest City Rod & Gun Club

FOREST CITY, Maine — Forest City Rod & Gun Club provided Maine game wardens with Delorme Earthmate mapping software at the annual Game Warden Appreciation Night held Dec. 14, the club provided enough Delorme Earthmate software programs for every Maine game warden.

Earthmate is a GPS navigation app designed for mobile devices. It includes highly detailed GPS trip logging, location sharing and tracking.

This generous gift will prove very useful for game wardens during search and rescue and routine enforcement missions.

“This is another great example of the Warden Service’s strong partnerships with outdoor fish and wildlife organizations. This gift clearly illustrates a strong commitment, one that helps enhance our natural resources and the safety of all those who enjoy Maine’s outdoors. This gift will assist game wardens during their unique off road law enforcement and search and rescue missions and could possibly help save lives…” stated Maine’s chief game warden, Colonel Joel Wilkinson, in a press release.

The 100-member-strong Forest City Rod and Gun Club in Westbrook was established in 1948 and remains one of Maine’s oldest clubs of its kind.

Club President James Bell stated they have held an appreciation night for game wardens for more than 25 years and look forward to it every year.

The Maine Warden Service wants to thank the Forest City Rod & Gun Club for their continued support, their contribution to responsible hunting and fishing and commitment to Maine’s natural resource conservation.

