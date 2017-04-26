Game Night for Suicide Prevention slated for April 27 at Bangor High School

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor High School cafeteria, 885 Broadway, Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — Game Night for Suicide Prevention will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bangor High School cafeteria, 885 Broadway. Jon Roy-Musor, research assistant at University of Maine in Orono, organized the fundraiser, which is being held in honor of two young Bangor community members who died this year. Board and card games will be led by the brothers of Alpha Delta. Snacks and drinks. Suggested donation of $5, which will be used to help prevent youth suicide. Open to everyone.
