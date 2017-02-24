Gallery Opening Reception

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Feb. 24, 2017, at 1:46 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/art-gallery-opening-fred-dodson-retrospective/

March’s Featured Artist is the late Fred Dodson, who left behind an abundant collection of watercolors and prints of nature from around the world. The opening reception will also feature Fred’s late wife’s Phillis Dodson’s re-released book ‘Stony Brook RFD.’

