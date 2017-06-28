Gallery Conversation: “Death Personified”

By Dan Banks
Posted June 28, 2017, at 10:35 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895032&rid=103756

Honor Wilkinson, curatorial assistant at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art leads a discussion within the exhibition “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe.”

Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs