Gallery Conversation: “Death Personified”

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895032&rid=103756
Honor Wilkinson, curatorial assistant at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art leads a discussion within the exhibition “The Ivory Mirror: The Art of Mortality in Renaissance Europe.”
Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.
