FYI! “VA Benefits 101”

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-729-0757

Are you a Veteran or the surviving spouse of a Veteran or know someone who is? Are you receiving monetary benefits from the VA or know someone who may be in need? Join us at the People Plus Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 when Phil Black from the Veterans Benefits Administration at Togus will present VA Compensation/Pension/Survivor Benefits 101 as part of our monthly FYI! series. Free, open to the public. People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick. Call 729-0757 to register.

People Plus is the Brunswick Area Senior Community Center and supports an engaged, healthy, and independent life for older adults, while joining others to build community for all ages. Dedicated to intergenerational community participation and support, we offer numerous choices for fitness and wellness services, recreation and learning opportunities, education and outreach and are home to the Brunswick Area Teen Center Program.

