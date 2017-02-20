Press Release

For Immediate Release

February 16, 2017

From: Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation

Contact: John Cleveland – (m) 207.212.7755 email:jcleveland@cdcorp.org

Moosehead Lake Regional Master Plan

Future Think-Tank Workshop

The Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation is holding a Future Think Tank Workshop to develop a regional Master Plan for the Moosehead Lake Region. We invite you to participate in this exciting workshop that will shape the Master Plan for the future development and revitalization of the Moosehead Region.

The Future Think-Tank Workshop for The Moosehead Lake Regional Master Plan will take place over two days: Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 9:30 to 4:30 and Friday, March 10 from 8:00-12:00. The workshop will be held at the Bartley Facility 241 Pritham Ave Greenville.

We need your help and your voice! To register for the Future Think Tank Workshop

RSVP to Moosehead Lake Region Economic Development Corporation by March 3;

Email John Cleveland at jcleveland@cdcopr.org

This workshop will bring together a large group of local people with a broad diversity of knowledge and experience of the Moosehead Lake Region. The workshop is based on scenario-based strategic planning methodology. This will allow participants to examine long-term (10 plus years) plausible futures for the Moosehead Lake Region. It provides a robust framework to assess proposed strategies and assumptions, and a testing ground for project planning. The workshop and vision will incorporate economic, social and environmental aspects. The workshop process is designed to be highly participatory and engaging.

Key outcomes for the workshop include Identifying a potential scenario for the future revitalization of the region which can be vetted with the broader community and creating a framework from which a more detailed future action plan can be developed.

The Agenda for Session 1: Thursday, March 9 – 9:30-4:30 is:

• Registration

• Welcome and introduction of the Moosehead Lake Regional Master Plan

• Play the Future Game

• Review global, regional, local trends

• Review and discuss survey results

• Lunch

• Explore possible plausible future scenarios

• Scenario implications and determining the preferred scenario

• Finish

The Agenda for Session 2: Friday, March 10 – 8:00-12:00 is:

• Registration

• Welcome and recap on Session 1

• Define action steps to implement the preferred Scenario

• Finish

The Future Think-Tank Workshop is being facilitated by Future iQ, an international consultancy company specialising in future planning. This firm has been contracted by the Moosehead Lake Regional Economic Development Corporation to help design and facilitate the Moosehead Lake Regional Master Plan initiative.

