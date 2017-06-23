Deconstruct your food

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine 04401, Bangor, Maine
Thursday August 3rd 3:30
As a part of the teen reading program, Learn how to make some popular menu items in a very different way. Deconstructed foods make recipes more simple. You won’t believe how yummy these foods taste!
Must be registered for reading program to participate!
Register for events by calling 947-8336 ext. 111 or register online atbangorpubliclibrary.org
