Fundraiser to benefit Sherman family slated for Aug. 12

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Fundraiser for Merry family, Sherman Bandstand, Sherman, Maine
For more information: 207-403-0420
SHERMAN, Maine — A food sale, including hot dogs and onions, and a raffle of gift certificates donated by area businesses will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Sherman Bandstand, to benefit the family of Kevin Merry.
Merry, who had been waiting in a Boston hospital for a heart transplant, recently died.
Anyone who wishes to donate items or gift certificates should contact Bette Campbell at 403-0420.
