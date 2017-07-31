Community

Fundraiser to benefit Sherman family slated for Aug. 12

Posted July 31, 2017, at 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Fundraiser for Merry family, Sherman Bandstand, Sherman, Maine

For more information: 207-403-0420

SHERMAN, Maine — A food sale, including hot dogs and onions, and a raffle of gift certificates donated by area businesses will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Sherman Bandstand, to benefit the family of Kevin Merry.

Merry, who had been waiting in a Boston hospital for a heart transplant, recently died.

Anyone who wishes to donate items or gift certificates should contact Bette Campbell at 403-0420.

 

