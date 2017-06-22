Fun with a Pencil Weekend

By Daria Nau
Posted June 22, 2017, at 12:15 a.m.

Friday, July 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345 State Highway 102, bar harbor, maine

For more information: 207-478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3555

Andrew Loomis (1892-1959) is revered among artists – for his mastery of drawing, illustration and cartooning. His first book, Fun With a Pencil, published in 1939 is a wonderfully crafted and engaging introduction to drawing, cartooning, and capturing the essence of a subject – all while having fun.

With step-by-step instructions, we’ll go through some of the drawing activities that anyone can do.

ArtWaves supplies pencils, erasers, small drawing pads or sketch books.

Meets Friday and Saturday evenings 6:30 – 9:00 at Town Hill Art Center on July 28-29, and September 22-23.

Price $80, $60 with member discount. %30 off for currently enrolled students.

General Admission ($80.00)

Member ($60.00)

Start Time: 6:30 pm

End Time: 9:00 pm

Start Date: July 28, 2017

End Date: July 29, 2017

Artwaves Town Hill Art Center Studio

1345a State Highway 102

Village of Town Hill

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

CONTACT US

(207) 478-9336

hello@artwavesmdi.com

