Fun with a Pencil Weekend

Friday, July 28, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Artwaves Town Hill Studio, 1345 State Highway 102, bar harbor, maine
For more information: 207-478-9336; artwavesmdi.com/event-registration/?ee=3555
Andrew Loomis (1892-1959) is revered among artists – for his mastery of drawing, illustration and cartooning. His first book, Fun With a Pencil, published in 1939 is a wonderfully crafted and engaging introduction to drawing, cartooning, and capturing the essence of a subject – all while having fun.
With step-by-step instructions, we’ll go through some of the drawing activities that anyone can do.
ArtWaves supplies pencils, erasers, small drawing pads or sketch books.
Price $80, $60 with member discount. %30 off for currently enrolled students.
(207) 478-9336
hello@artwavesmdi.com
