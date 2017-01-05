Full Moon Walk: A Moon and Torchlit Adventure

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Carlson Woods Conservation Easement (Meet inside at 573 Waning Road) , Waning Road, Unity, ME For more information: 207-948-3766; sebasticookrlt.org/

Friday, February 10th, 6:00 – 8:30pm

Carlson Woods Conservation Easement, Unity

Join the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust for torch-making, nighttime awareness skills, and a magical walk under the full moon peppered with songs, stories, and signs of animals. Arrive at 6pm to learn how to make mullein torches, then head out into the night on the new woodland trail to visit natural springs, deer beds, coyote scent posts, and ancient maple trees. We’ll walk a loop and warm up again inside by the woodstove with hot cocoa and snacks. All ages are welcome; total walking distance is less than a mile. Snowshoes may be helpful if snow is deep.

