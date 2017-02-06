Full Moon Sail on the Schooner Olad

Friday, June 9, 2017 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-232; maineschooners.com

Friday, June 9, 2017 –

7:15pm to 9:15pm

Watch the sun go down behind the mountains of Camden Hills State

Park; then turn seaward and watch the moonrise over the islands of

Penobscot Bay. B.Y.O.B.

