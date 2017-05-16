Outdoors

Full Moon Hike at The Pike Lands

By Holly Byers
Posted May 16, 2017, at 9:22 a.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: The Pike Lands Conservation Area, The Pike Lands Conservation Area, Lubec, Maine

For more information: 207-255-4500; DowneastCoastalConservancy.org

Spend your Friday evening soaking up the full moonlight from the rocky shores of the Pike Lands! Join us for this spectacular event where we’ll take a short hike down the Cove Trail to the beach to watch the moon rise over Cobscook Bay.

Pack a picnic for a late dinner and share a drink with old friends and new by the light of the full moon. Please refrain from bringing glass containers on the hike. Hikers should also be prepared with flashlights for their hike back the trail. Dress for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and don’t forget the bug repellent.

Directions to The Pike Lands: Take US Route 1 to ME Route 189, leading to Lubec. After 9 miles, turn left on the North Lubec Road at McFadden’s Variety. Go 5 miles to the Downeast Adventures sign (on the right) near the end of the paved road. Park past the sign on either side of the road.

This event is weather dependent. Event cancellations will be posted on the website and DCC Facebook page – if you’re unsure, please check-in for updates!

