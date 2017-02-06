Full Day Sail and Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse Tour aboard the Schooner Olad

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Schooner Olad, 29 Main St, Camden, Maine For more information: 207-236-2323; maineschooners.com

Thursday, September 14, 2017 –

10:00am to 5:00pm

Celebrate Maine Lighthouse week by taking a Full day sail with us to the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse! Look for the Windjammer Fleet and Lobster boats at work. We will tie up to the lighthouse dock and have a guided tour of the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse. After the tour we will set our sails for Camden. On the way back, feel free to take some time at the helm or just enjoy the nature and wildlife as the boat sails on. Lunch, snacks, and beverages will be served. B.Y.O.B.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →