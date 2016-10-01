Next

Fule’s Gold

By Wendi Richards
Posted Oct. 01, 2016, at 11:41 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine

For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/fules-gold

Fule’s Gold is a Maine-born group of one of a kind musicians, that provide a unique medley of genres and relatable lyrics. Their genre ranges from progressive, rock, reggae, to folk and jam. They’ll likely give the audience some classic Grateful Dead, but they have all originals from their soon to be released album ” The Prize.”

Fule’s Gold is well known for their performances at Maine’s Festivals, and their music has been said to inspire but also get you smiling, barefoot, and dancing.

These guys are all about the music and just want to play, but at the end of the day, they want everyone to realize that we’re all “Fules” at times and that it’s all right. So just do what you do. That’s what you get out of a Fule’s Gold Show.

Tickets: $12.00

