Fuel for SucceXX – Women-led Businesses

By Verrill Dana
Posted May 25, 2017, at 11:57 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Location: Red Thread, 1 City Center, Portland, Maine

For more information: eventbrite.com/e/fuel-for-succexx-women-led-businesses-tickets-34796023844

Join fellow female entrepreneurs and business leaders for coffee and conversation during Maine Startup & Create Week. This breakfast mixer, hosted in partnership by Verrill Dana and Red Thread, will provide a forum for new and established women business owners to discuss the unique challenges that they face, as well as the successes they’ve achieved over the years.

