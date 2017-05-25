Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
Location: Red Thread, 1 City Center, Portland, Maine
For more information: eventbrite.com/e/fuel-for-succexx-women-led-businesses-tickets-34796023844
Join fellow female entrepreneurs and business leaders for coffee and conversation during Maine Startup & Create Week. This breakfast mixer, hosted in partnership by Verrill Dana and Red Thread, will provide a forum for new and established women business owners to discuss the unique challenges that they face, as well as the successes they’ve achieved over the years.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →