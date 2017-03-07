Saturday, April 1, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Machias Memorial High School, One Bulldog Way, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/fruit-tree-pruning

This pruning workshop will start with a slide show presentation of proper pruning techniques, and rejuvenating and maintenance of fruit trees to produce healthy delicious fruit.

We will then venture outside for a hands-on pruning session using the 100+ year old apple trees at the new Sunrise County Economic Council’s office at 7 Ames Way (next to the Grange Hall in Machias).

We will also talk about other fruit trees based on the group’s interest and questions.

Please dress appropriately for being outdoors during the pruning segment of the workshop with warm layers, boots, hat, and gloves recommended. You can bring your own tools to participate in pruning.

Instructors Paula and Laszlo Kovecses are owners of The Way It Grows (TWIG) in Eastport, Maine (and former owners of TWIG Horticultural Consulting LLC in Concord, NH). TWIG is an organic sustainable landscape design, consulting, installation and maintenance company. Paula has a degree in Horticulture, and is an Accredited Organic Land Care Professional and a Maine Certified Sustainable Landscaper. She also holds a Permaculture Design Certificate, and educates with talks, walks, classes, and workshops.

For more information call Axiom Education & Training Center 207-255-4917 or email classes@connectwithaxiom.com.

