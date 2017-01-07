Frostbite Nordic Races (15K and 5K)

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Loop, Fort Kent For more information: 207-834-6478; fortkentoc.org

Enjoy some great CLASSIC skiing, a warm lodge and terrific food!

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Registration: 9:00 – 10:15 AM

Race Time: 10:30 AM (15K and 5K)

Cost (includes lunch): $15 FKOC Members / $20 Non-members

For more information contact: Paul and Bonnie Cyr at 834-6478 or cyrbonnie@gmail.com

Visit our website www.fortkentoc.org for any updates

