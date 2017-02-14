From the Margin to the Mainstream: The Transformation of the Radical Right

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME For more information: 207-947-8336

Join us for a timely and important talk by Cas Mudde, an Assistant Professor of International Affairs at the University of Georgia. Mudde’s main work focuses on issues of extremism and democracy, notably so-called “ecoterrorism”, Euroskepticism, political extremism (of left and right), and populism.

Co-sponsored by the Bangor Public Library, League of Women Voters of Maine, the University of Maine Departments of Sociology and Political Science, and the Scholars Strategy Network.

A reception with refreshments and light snacks will be provided.

