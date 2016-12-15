From Southwest Harbor to Borneo and Back

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Anthropologist, Michael Myers, will give a talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library about his experience working in Kalimantan, the Indonesian side of Borneo, Wednesday evening, December 28, 5:30. Many may know Michael as the son of Southwest Harbor Public Library Circulation Manager and Program Coordinator, Mary Anne Mead.

Kalimantan, the Indonesian side of Borneo, is the third largest rainforest in the world but has the highest rate of deforestation in the world. Indonesia is also the third largest contributor of global greenhouse gasses in the world most of which is due to the rapid loss of its forests. Much of this rainforest loss is driven by global demand for Palm Oil. In response, governments and non-governmental organizations developed an innovative project called the Berau Forest Carbon Project in East Kalimantan to try to curb forest loss while still providing development opportunities to the country and to local communities living in the forests.

Funded by the Fulbright Foundation, Myers spent one full year in Indonesia conducting anthropological research, mostly in small villages in the rainforest. Myers worked closely with NGOs and local forest communities to examine some of the difficulties and opportunities involved in this project. He examined the intersection between the global and the local, and between the goals of conservation, development, and those of local, forest-dwelling communities. His talk will explore forest based communities in Borneo, how they understand the changes to their landscapes, and how they actively negotiate partnerships, resources, opportunities, and deal with obstacles in an effort to navigate new global claims on their local forests.

Acadia National Park has been a major influence in shaping Michael’s love and appreciation for nature, which in turn has shaped a lifelong dedication to its conservation. Myers studied cultural anthropology and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) at Portland State University. His combined interest in cultural diversity, human rights issues, and environmental conservation found Michael exploring possibilities for working on a Nature Conservancy project with his sister, Erin, on issues of local participation in conservation in Indonesia. In 2015 he was awarded a Fulbright Research Award to perform a full year of independent immersive research in Indonesia. After leaving behind his wonderful partner and her amazing daughter to live in the forest, he began a life changing experience, met wonderful new friends, and is now very excited to be back in snowy Maine with his loved ones and toilet paper, and is excited to talk about it. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

