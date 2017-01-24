From Show Tunes to Shanteys on Tap at Quoddy Voices’ Winter Follies

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Quoddy Voices, Eastport Arts Center’s international community chorus, will present a Winter Follies show on Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm. Devised as both a diversion from the icy doldrums of midwinter and as an opportunity to showcase the myriad talents of the group of singers and musicians who are part of the Quoddy Voices fold, the event will be a fundraiser with proceeds split between the EAC and the choir. Musical performances of all kinds, ranging from chanteys to show tunes, as well as comical skits, will comprise the program. “It occurred to me that Quoddy Voices is bursting with talent,” said the group’s director, John Newell, “and I wanted to see what would happen if we went ‘free range.’”

Costumes of all kinds, skits and choreography are being planned, and Lindy Weston has stepped up to be stage manager of the show. Manuela Brice, an Eastporter, will appear as Eliza Doolittle to sing “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady with Jenny Gillies, a Pembroke resident, singing the housemother role and trying to get her charge off to bed. Beth Goodliff from Machias is taking on Nurse Nellie’s song “Honey Bun” from South Pacific, and has recruited Stage East regular Dalton Young to appear as her coconut-brassiere-wearing, grass-skirted cohort. Nephrologist Jenie Smith, dialysis nurse Barbara Smith and family nurse practitioner Pam Koenig, a trio linked by their medical careers, will sing “One Voice,” as popularized by The Wailin’ Jennys, with guitar accompaniment by Colie Brice. The trio will close the show with the traditional tune, “The Parting Glass.” All told, there will be 15 acts, an audience participation component and a chance to socialize with choir members and friends after the show.

Quoddy Voices was formed in 2014, and boasts members from all over the Passamaquoddy Bay region, including Canada. Rehearsals for the Spring performances will begin on Monday, February 13 at 7 pm, and new singers of all experience levels are welcome to join the group.

Tickets for the Winter Follies are $10; 17 and under will be admitted free of charge; tickets may be purchased at the EAC site, www.eastportartscenter.org, or at the box office 30 minutes prior to the show. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible. For more information about Quoddy Voices, please contact John Newell, Director, at jnewell384@gmail.com.

