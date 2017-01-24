Sunday Series Features Pushcart-Nominated Downeast Author

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will feature Penny Guisinger on January 29. Guisinger will read from her book, Postcards from Here, talk about the writing process and the writing life, and answer questions. Postcards from Here is a collection of what Guisinger calls ‘micro-essays,’ and takes on themes of rural New England life, the moments and details that stitch a community together, the politics of being gay and divorced in such a place, and the visceral details of raising children, gardening, porcupines, travel, marriage, and other hazards of living. Reviewer Sarah Einstein for The Rumpus called Guisinger’s prose, “as stunning as it is spare,” and commented, “Reading this book is like getting to spend a quiet afternoon with the smartest, most interesting person you know.”

Guisinger’s work has appeared in Fourth Genre, River Teeth, Guernica, the Brevity blog, Solstice Literary Magazine, and others. Pushcart nominated, a Maine Literary Award winner, and twice named a notable in Best American Essays, she is an assistant editor at Brevity, and the director of Iota: Short Prose Conference. Penny is a graduate of the Stonecoast MFA Program, and lives in Trescott.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. The full schedule of offerings is viewable at www.eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

