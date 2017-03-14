“From Self-Driving Cars to Self-Driving Business Ethics” by David Brancaccio

By Jennie Aranovitch
Posted March 14, 2017, at 5:29 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Eleanor DeWolfe Ludcke Auditorium, UNE Portland Campus, 716 Stevens Ave, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-602-2592 ; une.edu/lectures/merrilllecture

David Brancaccio, host of American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report,” will be the speaker at the UNE’s tenth annual Paul D. Merrill Business Ethics Lecture, to be held on Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. The lecture, titled “From Self-Driving Cars to Self-Driving Business Ethics,” will explore the implications for human decisions when ethical rules are woven into artificial intelligence and other new technology. Brancaccio will discuss the current ethics environment and how building ethical decision-making into advanced machines could spark new approaches to ethics in business and beyond. The lecture is free and open to the public. Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Plot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deathsPlot thickens in Arundel couple’s mysterious deaths
  2. Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five feloniesBangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies
  3. Suspect shot during violent home invasion in SidneySuspect shot during violent home invasion in Sidney
  4. Florida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ringFlorida trio arrested in Maine as part of alleged credit card fraud ring
  5. Massive storm expected to dump foot or more across the stateMassive storm expected to dump foot or more across the state

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs