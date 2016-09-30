Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow

Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bay School Emlen Hall, 17 Bay School Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

– Blue Hill Public Library is bringing Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers back to Blue Hill to do a performance of The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, on Friday, October 14th at 6:00 PM in the Bay School’s Emlen Hall. In this comedic version of the classic Washington Irving tale, schoolteacher Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image. Meanwhile, a jealous Brom Bones tries to run Ichabod out of town as they both vie for the affection of Katrina Van Tassel.

Story continues below advertisement.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a small puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor consisting of three siblings – Erik and Brian Torbeck and Robin Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theatres in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.

Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of Blue Hill Library, admission for the puppet show is free. Reservations are not necessary. For more information, call Libby at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →