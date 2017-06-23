Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers Pirate Show at Old Town Library

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: The Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
The Old Town Public Library is pleased to welcome the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers are a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor, Maine, and comprised of three siblings – brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theatres in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.
http://www.frogtownpuppets.com/
They will be performing their well loved pirate show, “Everybody Loves Pirates.”
Eight-year-old Lucy and her goofy pal Little Chucky are searching for buried treasure, but a gang of bumbling pirates keeps getting in the way! The kids get some help from their new ocean-dwelling friends, including enthusiastic superhero Lobster Boy, his reluctant sidekick Crabby, and an overgrown sea monkey.
“Everybody Loves Pirates” features 15 of their hand-crafted mouth and rod puppets, and an 8 foot paper-mache pirate ship.
The Old Town Public Library Family Nights are free and lots of fun for the entire family.
