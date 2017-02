Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/frogtown-mountain-puppeteers-at-camden-opera-house/

Tickets available at the library. Family $15, Single ticket $5, kids under 5 free! Part of Winterfest 2017. With bananas flying, Little Chucky rides into town to confront Bad Bart. (No guns used in the show.)

